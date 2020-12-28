The paddle was already in 2020. The year. Your year. If 2019 had been positive as a logical consequence of the previous seasons as we described in the first episode of this series of five, ‘The paddle in 2020: the’ Golden Point ‘, the new course promised strong emotions on and off the track to finish taking the leap. Until the break.

A sport that had broken its roof. The geographical one, at least. In the last 20 years, paddle tennis had developed almost exclusively in Spain after having crossed the pond in the 90s and to have taken root thanks, among other things, to the real estate boom, a clear vehicle for the creation of tracks. But it was changing.

The paddle, which belongs to the people, was spreading. Yes France or Portugal had been the first strongholds, the last years were beginning to let flourish small and prosperous gardens in the hope of internationalization. In Europe the Nordic countries -especially Sweden- and Italy were building a growing industry, Latin America was breathing paddle again and new and interesting territories were born in the USA, Asia and even Africa.

An internationalization possible thanks to the good work of the industry. Brands like Bullpadel, Head, Adidas, StarVie or Babolat, that they were no longer just niche but and that they had increasingly large budgets and structures and, therefore, more ambitious projects, they had come out to meet that need and both supply and demand grew at the same time. More specialized profiles, more worked player exhibitions, ambassadors more in line with the terrain and a greater penetration capacity.

The best example, the 2020 World Cup. The International Padel Federation (FIP) after having celebrated a remarkable European in Rome, bet on Qatar as the venue for the 2020 World Cup in an event that promised to open up this sport even more to the world in its fifteenth edition and, in addition, to make up for the disaster in Paraguay.

An event for which professionalism would also have its share of blame. Everything. World Padel Tour He had set his eyes on expanding the paddle outside of Spanish territory and in recent years he had stepped on, nothing more and nothing less, than territories as unthinkable years ago as London, Miami, Dubai, Egypt, Monaco, Brussels, Rome, Mexico City or Sao Paulo.

A World Padel Tour that faced the best year in its history. The changes of couples in both categories heralded a year of the most equal in which, now, the two dominant generations would compete from you to you. The one he had sent and the one he wanted to send. A battle symbolized in many couples.

And he would do it with the glittering start of the season. Marbella would host the first major tournament of the year in the Master category to kick off what, ultimately, would be the most atypical season of the modern era of paddle tennis. Of sport in general.

Paquito Navarro and Pablo Lima, in the male category, and Marta Marrero and Paula Josemaría, in female, they would rise with the victory -both couples in three sets- after defeating Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán and Alejandra Salazar and Ari Sánchez, respectively. A tournament with many proper names, the fight for number one already settled and many nuances and that came to advance an arduous struggle for the throne with a large number of chapters to tell.

But it would not. Everything would remain in fireworks. Just the World Padel Tour season had started and had to stop short when I was immersed in his first exhibition in the Yucatan (Mexico). The health pandemic required it. Reality was becoming dystopian and, why not say it, tragic and paralyzing the world completely. In Spain, on March 14.

In a few days, the health crisis caused by COVID-19 -also known as coronavirus- plunged the world into a trance unknown more than 100 years ago and each and every facet of reality was paralyzed. To stop the virus.

The paddle stopped in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Milan, Mexico and any other corner where it was present and the stores, clubs, brands and any type of location were closed, empty or, in the best of cases, teleworking.