From left to right the employer leaders Gerardo Cuerva (Cepyme), Antonio Garamendi (CEOE), the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the union leaders Unai Sordo (CC OO) and Pepe Álvarez (UGT). EFE

The Government has put on the table the latest proposal to renew the ERTE until May 31. The unions, in the absence of what their executives say officially, accept the offer. The CEOE and Cepyme employers’ negotiators avoided getting involved and, according to sources present at the meeting, referred to the opinion of their board of directors, which will be held next Tuesday. “In principle there is no agreement”, pointed union sources at the end of the meeting. The main obstacle is found by CEOE in the obligation to maintain employment during the six months following the ERTE.

With this scenario, it can be said that the three parties are about to miss the deadline that had been given to close a quick agreement that would give certainty to companies and workers quickly. According to sources present at this Thursday’s appointment, there is a fairly shared agreement within the period of the extension, until May 31. This was already seen from the first moment.

They also like that the procedures have been lightened so that companies can switch from one ERTE modality to another automatically. This was a claim of the CEOE itself. And, in addition, some activities would have been added to the ERTEs that have greater protection, that is, those that have been hardest hit during the pandemic.

However, all this comes up against the obligation to maintain employment for six months for companies that take advantage of the ERTE. The CEOE rejects the interpretation that Work makes of this clause and is demanding the change. That is what, they point out, leads their negotiators to point out at the table that although they like the “philosophy of the text” they cannot give their approval.

Employers have always regretted the existence of this clause that obliges companies to maintain employment if they apply for an ERTE or, otherwise, return all exempt contributions. In this round of negotiation, what CEOE and Cepyme are demanding is that the application of this obligation be flexible. Sources from the employers’ organizations explain that they are not asking so much for a change in the wording of the decree as for another interpretation of the legal text. One of their negotiators explained at the end of the meeting that they reject that if a company closes a work center and dismisses the workers of that center, it has to reimburse the contributions of the entire workforce.