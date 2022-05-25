The pact (on HBO Max) it is an example of the script considered as one of the fine arts. Six episodes that the average custom qualifies as a miniseries, although nearly six hours seem more than enough to tell an audiovisual story. A little-known cast, nondescript locations, and yet the result is more than interesting. It is the greatness of a good script.

Four friends who work in a town in South Wales in a small and well-established brewery, are fed up with the cocky arrogance of the young businessman, son of the previous businessman (the British taste for respecting dynastic lines is already known). Lost drunk at the factory’s centenary party, they decide to play a practical joke on him: they take him to a nearby forest and leave him stranded. Shortly after, repentant, they return. The young businessman is dead. With the pact of silence decided by the four, the story really begins.

Usual suspects, blackmail, small affairs, tenacious inspectors… a display of ingenuity in an entertainment industry hardened in a thousand battles such as the British one and in which, naturally, the MacGuffin of the master Hitchcock, that play intelligently with the spectator so that he remains glued to the sofa or to the hall of seats. Premiered by BBC One, The pact shows that loyalty to the product does not depend on the special effects but on the craft of its creator, in this case Pete McTighe who, curiously Wikipediait is reported that he was invited to the writing team of neighbors (Neighbors), in which he wrote the 6,000th episode that commemorated the 25th anniversary of the series, of the 8,527 that appeared in its 35 seasons. We are nobody.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.