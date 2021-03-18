The agreement between PP and the deputies expelled from Vox for the latter’s rejection of the motion of censure includes that Mabel Campuzano, one of the parliamentarians of Liarte’s group, enter the Executive as Minister of Education and Culture, replacing the popular Esperanza Moreno. The appointment would take place at the end of this month of March, according to a draft of the pact to which LA VERDAD has had access, and Campuzano would remain in the Governing Council until the end of the legislature. If it were replaced, it would have to be replaced by one of the other two free deputies of Vox: Juan José Liarte or Francisco José Carrera.

The document also includes the commitment of the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, to exhaust the legislature and do not call early elections before 2023. Also the support of the free deputies of Vox to the reform of the President’s Law to establish the limitation of terms of office in eight years, as well as the Community Budgets for 2021 that the Executive will send to the Chamber soon.

The draft to which THE TRUTH has had access also reflects a Confidentiality clause. It is pending to be signed by Fernando López Miras, José Miguel Luengo and Joaquín Segado, on behalf of the PP, and by the three Vox deputies: Juan José Liarte, Francisco José Carrera and Mabel Campuzano.

Francisco Carrera and Fernando López Miras greet each other, surrounded by Pablo Casado, Teodoro García Egea and Juan José Liarte, this Thursday at the Regional Assembly. / JM Rodríguez / AGM

The three wayward deputies of Vox, expelled by the national leadership after a conflict with Ortega Smith over control of the bank accounts of the parliamentary group, have been key to the collapse of the motion of censure promoted by Ana Martínez Vidal and Diego Conesa.

In this way, the regional government that will come out of all this political spectacle of the last week will include five councilors without political affiliation for having been expelled from their respective parties: Isabel Franco (Vice President and Social Policy), Valle Miguélez (Company, Industry and Spokesperson), Antonio Sánchez Lorente (Transparency, Participation and Public Administration), Francisco Álvarez (Employment, Universities and Research) and Mabel Campuzano (Education and Culture).

The deputies of Vox choose the Education portfolio with the clear purpose of guaranteeing the implementation of the parental veto in the classrooms.