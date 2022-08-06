ROME. Ancora brawls, vetoes, ultimatums: the center-left does not find peace and two weeks after the presentation of the lists an “all against all” is staged which risks making even Enrico Letta lose his patience, engaged for days in infinite mediation. In a new day of tensions, the Pd leader collects the ok to the Green Europe alliance, which believes “the hypothesis of an agreement with the Five stars is no longer viable” and defines the pact with the dem the only way “to effectively counter the extreme right ”. Letta also sees at hand the agreement with Si, which today will bring together the national assembly. Carlo Calenda, however, continues to raise. The leader of Action at regular intervals bombards the Italian Left, Green Europe and with their civic commitment, Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli and Luigi Di Maio respond in kind and the Democratic Party tries, for now without success, to restore calm, hoping for a solution within the day today. Almost everything, however, via Twitter, in public, before the eyes of those voters who should be convinced to vote for the coalition on 25 September.

A script that also went on rerun all day yesterday. Calenda begins by saying that “we don’t care about the fate of Di Maio, D’Incà, Di Stefano and company. The agenda is either that of Draghi or that of the no to everything ». Fratoianni replies to say that the Draghi agenda “does not exist, Draghi himself said so”. The secretary of the Italian Left, moreover, must keep at bay the minority of the party that he is pushing for an agreement with M5s. But Calenda relaunches: «We have reached a point of clarity. It seems to me quite clear that there is a clear choice to be made for the Democratic Party. Under these conditions there is no room for them in the coalition as far as we are concerned. Now Enrico Letta will decide ». Either us or them, in short, there is no place for everyone in the coalition according to Calenda.

Bonelli also enters the discussion, choosing TV and to have his say: «Calenda is a child who needs to be educated, because if you are spoiled then you grow up badly. So our function is pedagogical ». New reply from the Action leader: “From Letta I would like to understand if we can think of working together like this”.

Di Maio also makes itself heard against Calenda, who has yet to find a definitive agreement with the Democratic Party: “It is surprising that in the end it is Calenda – who stands as a champion of anti-grillism – in his declarations and tweets he has become the most extremist of all. He is breaking up the center-left coalition even before it is formed, a gift to the right ”. Matteo Orfini, Pd, tries to use sarcasm: «Do we have a hacker who sends Twitter“ down ”for three days? So maybe we can complete the coalition without drama ».

Instead, Dario Franceschini uses no irony. The Minister of Culture, who has been very frugal with his statements for some time, writes on Twitter: «To Carlo Calenda and Nicola Fratoianni: stop! A much greater challenge awaits us than the interest of our parties: to prevent Italy from falling into the hands of a sovereign and incapable right. To start it and win it, we need to respect each other and accept our differences ». Words that fall on deaf ears: «It is important to give the country a serious perspective, these were the agreements. Decide »replies Calenda.

Matteo Ricci, mayor of Pesaro and coordinator of the PD mayors, also tries: «The agreements are bilateral between the Democratic Party and the Action, and between the Democratic Party and the left. Enrico Letta works to make the agreements compatible, but no one has ever thought of making a Calenda-Fratoianni agreement ». A way of saying that left and centrists do not necessarily have to love each other, there are no pacts that bind each other, only the Democratic Party is the pivot of all agreements. And Brando Benifei, Head of Delegation of the Pd to the European Parliament, adds: «Dear Calenda, to win against this extreme right we also need those who today participate in the progressive administrations in the territory. You too govern in Emilia and Verona with the Italian Left and the Greens ».

Letta remains silent, at least publicly. In reality, the secretary of the Democratic Party spends the day on the phone and then meets first Calenda, then Fratoianni eBonelli, finally Luigi Di Maio and Bruno Tabacci. The Foreign Minister continues to ask for “equal dignity and respect” and warns: “We will not accept other attacks and discrimination from anyone”.