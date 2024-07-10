Weapons in Kiev, the Ukraine case explodes on Affaritaliani.it. Risk of implosion of the Cdx. Meloni thinks about elections

It thundered so much that it rained. Just as Georgia Meloni it’s at Washington for NATO summit and, together with the allies, decides to increase the military aid to Ukrainea flurry of noes and distancing from the League has arrived. Andrea Crippa, vice-secretary of the League, Roberto Vannacci, vice-president of the Patriots group in the European Parliament, Massimiliano Romeo, leader of the Carroccio group in the Senate (all on Affaritaliani.it) they say that the line of the Atlantic Alliance, and therefore of Meloni, is wrong. In fact, a dialogue with Russia is needed to avoid a military escalation. The three even praise Orban’s mission to Moscow, which is contested in Brussels.

With Antonio Tajani (Ppe) fully aligned with the Atlantic positions, a huge crack opens up in the majority. A potentially devastating ‘bomb’ for the centre-right majority. The divisions over positioning in Europe were not enough, now the ‘Ukraine issue’ has also exploded. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, is not speaking for now, but is sending his people forward through cannon shots against NATO and indirectly against Palazzo Chigi.

Sources from Brothers of Italy speak of great nervousness in the entourage of the Prime Minister due to the words of the members of the Northern League released to Affaritaliani.it. So much so that some are starting to talk about positions that are “too distant” and “almost irreconcilable”. When the issue arrives in the Chamber, the majority risks splitting and the government runs the serious risk of imploding precisely over foreign policy and support for Zelensky’s Ukraine. The words of the Carroccio weaken Meloni in the eyes of her allies, the PD underlines, and now anything could happen. Until the breakup of the majority itself with the prime minister tempted to return to the polls only with Forza Italia as an ally, perhaps with Renzi and Calenda (Atlanticists without ifs or buts) and abandoning the pacifist League of Crippa, Vannacci and Romeo.