Tomorrow Genoa will host a conference on peace which has already caused more than a few controversies. The appointment is at 5pm, in the Salone di Representative of Palazzo Tursi, seat of the Municipality, organized by the former 5-star senator Mattia Crucioli, already an activist in the opposition to the Green Pass and the Draghi government.

The guests called to dialogue were also protagonists of positions that were not exactly orthodox. There is the street artist Jorit, whose pro-Putin positions have recently hit the headlines due to his participation alongside the Russian president at the Sochi Youth Festival, and then the former ambassador Elena Basile, one of the reference points of the No The TV expert Carlo Freccero passed during the Covid pandemic and was also close to a pro-Putinian position, while the former Grillino parliamentarian Pino Cabras was connected from Moscow.

With them the director of the Anna Seghers Study Center, Davide Rossi, the president of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Rossi, the former president of the Anti-Mafia commission, Nicola Morra, and the imam of the Muslim community of Genoa.

«In a global scenario in which war is accepted as the only method of resolving disputes, with the consequent arms race and the launch of massive war propaganda, we need to ask ourselves about the tools available to avoid catastrophe», this is the presentation of the conference which however will also be the opportunity for the launch of a party such as Democracy Sovereign Popular, born from the minds of the communist Marco Rizzo and the No Vax Francesco Toscano. Among the members there is also Cabras.