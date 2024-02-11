By the end of the year, the Pacific walrus will be included in the Red Book of the Kamchatka Territory. The head of the region, Vladimir Solodov, announced this on February 11 in his Telegram channel.

“Over the past 40 years, the number of these walruses has decreased from 20 thousand to 1 thousand individuals – this is due to climate change, because the walrus gravitates towards ice fields, as well as anthropogenic influence and poaching,” he noted.

According to the governor, when the walrus receives special conservation status, additional tools will be available to protect it, including to combat poachers.

The decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission for rare and endangered animals. Now the relevant departments are carrying out a number of necessary procedures. The official inclusion of the subspecies in the Red Book will occur at the end of 2024, Solodov added.

Earlier, on January 12, it was reported that five species of animals and plants were included in the Red Book of the Moscow Region in 2023. The list of rare species was supplemented by the common hamster, the dryad marigold butterfly, the bison, the European ramlin lichen and the lacquered tinder fungus.