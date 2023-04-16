The Russian move is the first for the Pacific Fleet since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and while a Russian expert enumerates its justifications, a Ukrainian expert called on Washington to intervene and stop the Russian escalation, as stated in their interview with Sky News Arabia.

This comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Japan are becoming increasingly tense against the background of the dispute over the Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean, and Moscow’s grumbling about US support for Japan militarily in this file, as well as the escalation between Beijing and the island of Taiwan located in the Sea of ​​China in the western ocean over matters pertaining to sovereignty over Al Jazeera.

Russian show of force

Moscow put the entire Pacific Fleet on high alert on Friday for surprise exercises.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu described the main goal of that step as building the ability to repel a potential enemy from the ocean and sea.

Specifically, Shoigu explained that Friday’s maneuvers were a response to an attempt by an adversary (referring to Japan) to land on Sakhalin Island and the southern Kuril Islands.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a visit to a naval base in southern China, called on troops to “strengthen military training for actual combat” and “defend China’s maritime rights and interests.”

3 stages

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the Russian General Staff, stated that the declaration of readiness will take place in 3 stages:

The first: Putting the fleet on full combat readiness, and testing the air defense forces and air forces on duty.

Second: Deploying permanent readiness forces from their base points to the combat training areas.

The third: training and combat missions, and the readiness of strategic submarines to use weapons.

Unprecedented in 30 years

Alexander Hoffman, Russia’s strategic communications and policy advisor, comments that this exercise is unprecedented for the Pacific Fleet since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Highlighting the importance of the step, he says:

The operational and strategic formation of the Navy in the Pacific Ocean is a means of ensuring Russia’s security in the Asia-Pacific region and Russia’s economic rights in the Arctic.

Only US partners Japan and South Korea have ship-based strike groups and land facilities in the Pacific Fleet base area; It is clear that under pressure from the Atlantic community and after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, the situation changed.

The step is important to confront the US agenda of establishing a platform with Norway, Sweden and Finland on the Ukrainian border. To contain Russia on the borders of the Arctic.

Russia’s former priority centered on the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic, but now the Pacific Ocean has become a focus of conflict.

US support request

On the other hand, Vadim Aristovich, an academic in international affairs at the Ukrainian Tavrisky University, called on Washington to intervene, saying that “the Russian step must be met with rapid American action in that region.”

Sensing danger, Aristovich says, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangyu will visit Russia on April 16-19, after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, and this is a series of events that “have a global context and draw Washington’s attention.”

In addition, North Korea is increasing the activity of launching missiles, and the response is being made in Japan, an ally of the United States, by increasing its military strength, and these events would send “a clear message to Washington to expand the maneuver range of the naval forces with its allies in the Asia-Pacific region,” according to an estimate. Ukrainian academician.