An entire nation, i.e. theisland of Tuvalu in the Pacific, decided to invest in the metaverse as a form of preservation of its culture and historyalso considering that its very existence is greatly threatened by climate change.

Considering the forecasts linked to the increase in average temperature that should affect the world in the coming years, the island nation of Tuvalu finds itself truly at risk, even as regards its own physical existence.

the Foreign Minister of Tuvalu, Simon Kofe, during the speech at CP026

Also for this reason the Foreign Minister of the local government, Simon Kofe, has announced a digitization project that concerns the entire island, which should transfer all its historical and cultural baggage into a metaverse, in order to be preserved for a long time.

The move is, clearly, also a way to raise public awareness of the risks that the climate change leads to those geographical areas that would find themselves most affected by rising temperatures and sea levels, but also demonstrates an interesting and positive use of technology for the preservation of civilizations and traditions.

“With our land set to disappear, we have no choice but to become the first digital nation,” Kofe said, as reported by Engadget. “Our land, our ocean, our culture and the most precious elements of our people. To keep everything safe, no matter what happens to the physical world, we will move to the cloud.”

The speech was delivered during the COP27 summit on climate change and it is not the first time that Kofe has launched messages of considerable impact, such as the one delivered last year while standing semi-immersed in the ocean precisely to symbolize how his land was going meet a similar fate.