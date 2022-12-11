The surprising dismissal of Pedro Castillo of the Presidency of Peru forced for the second time in less than three weeks to postpone the Summit of Presidents of this cooperation mechanism that would take place on December 14 in Lima.

The main objective of this meeting was transfer the pro tempore presidency, currently held by Mexico, the former Peruvian President and incidentally would serve to give a political boost to Castillo, who was not authorized by Congress last November to travel to Mexico to attend the ceremony of transfer of command.

Last Wednesday,

Castillo tried to dissolve Congress before legislators voted on a third impeachment motion against him, however, he was not supported by the Armed Forces or by his vice president Dina Boluarte, who accused him of trying to give a coup.

After failing to get support, Castillo left the Government Palace and tried to take refuge in the Mexican Embassy in Lima, however, the members of his escort themselves arrested him and took him to the Police headquarters.

Upon learning of what happened, the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard He announced that he would consult with the member countries of the Alliance, made up of Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, as well as with the other nations that were invited to the summit.

“Given the latest events in Peru, it has been agreed to postpone the Pacific Alliance Summit which will be verified on December 14 in the city of Lima. I’ll keep you posted,” he later posted on her Twitter account.

Originally, the Summit of Leaders It would be held in Mexico on November 25, but given the impossibility of Castillo to attend, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that it would be postponed.

However, the presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric; Colombia, Gustavo Petro; and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso traveled to Mexico and held separate meetings with López Obrador to discuss bilateral issues.

Behind the meeting of Ministers of the Pacific Alliance, which did take place in Mexico City on November 24, the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard reported that the meeting of presidents will be held in Lima, a possibility that Lopez Obrador he had already mentioned in his morning lecture.

After Castillo’s dismissal, the Peruvian Congress appointed Boluarte as President, who in her first press conference said she was willing to receive the members of the Alliance on the agreed date.

“Hopefully the President AMLOas he had offered to come to the Peruthis can be accomplished, we are going to wait for him here with open arms and with the love of all Peruvians and if not, we will be handing over the pro tempore presidency to Peru via Zoom,” he said.

However, so far there has been no confirmation that the summit can take place, not even remotely.