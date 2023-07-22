The bedroom closet door swings open, revealing several dozen brightly colored suits. In the compartments of the shoe cabinet, the colored tips of the two-tone shoes peek out. Wide-brimmed hats with feathers, chain watches, suspenders and gemstone cufflinks rest on a dressing table with a mirror. For Jesus de la Rosa, alias Pachuco Nereids, this dressing room is his private chapel. Seeing José de la Rosa adjusting his cufflinks and stroking the feather in his hat, scrutinizing the mirror with a serious expression, seems to me to be witnessing the liturgy of a bullfighter getting dressed before going out into the ring. Here occurs the transformation that connects him with his most real self, “we pachucos are of blood.” “My grandfather was pachuco and my father after him. This is not a costume, it is a way of life that transcends generations ”, he assures. His bare chest reveals a whole story told based on tattoos and scars. On his sternum, his nom de guerre, Pachuco Nereidas, engraved in ink, and on his chest, the tattoo of an eagle devouring a snake from the national coat of arms of Mexico. The scars bear witness to other, more violent and less romantic times, when pachucos moved in the murky waters of gang members before becoming dandies. “Ready”, he exclaims, hitting the brim of his hat with his finger, in a vain gesture of someone who knows he is the king of the neighborhood. At the door of his house, a spectacular white 1950 Dodge and worn brown leather seats is the frame that completes the postcard of a decade 70 years away.

The pachucos were born as a youth gang movement in the late 1930s in the border states of Mexico and the United States. “They were the children of second-generation immigrants who suffered racism in their flesh. Marginalized, orphaned in no man’s land, they ended up rebelling against an American society that excluded them”, the Mexican sociologist and expert in urban cultural expressions Vicente Froilán Escamilla tells me. Without a doubt, they were not a saint of devotion to the Nobel Prize winner Octavio Paz, who defined them in one of his texts as “clowns impassive and sinister” that “through a grotesque dandyism and anarchic behavior point out not so much the injustice or the incapacity of a society that has not managed to assimilate them, but their personal will to continue being different”. They were different, without a doubt, and in this search for their identity they chose clothing as a challenge, turning it into a loudspeaker to make themselves heard and, above all, seen.

“Aesthetically, they were inspired by other groups of marginalized migrants, mainly from Harlem in New York, adopting the aesthetic of the zoot suit that existed in New York jazz circles and turning it into its own symbol of rebellion”, says Vicente Froilán. Baggy, high-waisted pants held in by suspenders and cinched at the ankles to highlight two-tone shoes, long jackets with exaggerated shoulder pads in garish colors, and fedoras topped with a feather.

This exuberant aesthetic had its own soundtrack with the rhythms of the danzón, the swing, the cha-cha and the mambo. Also his hero on the big screen, Tin Tan, the character immortalized by actor Germán Valdés, star of hundreds of films in the golden age of Mexican cinema, and who became the amiable personification of the pachuco, leaving behind his quarrelsome past to become the image of the likeable playboy and partygoer associated with pachucos today. In the Zona Rosa, in the heart of Mexico City, a four-meter-tall statue of Tin Tan seems ready to jump from its pedestal onto the dance floor and mark a step from swing. It is precisely music and dance that are the glue that makes older pachucos leave their homes and gather on Saturdays around an orchestra or a sound system in Ciudadela Park, in the open air, to dance, becoming an unexpected and anachronistic tourist attraction, and wearing out soles on Danzón Tuesdays in the Los Angeles Ballroom. In a way, it could be said that the pachucos are the last guardians of a music conceived to be danced, which really only makes sense when it is lived on a dance floor. “In Mexico City we will be about 150 pachucos. Then there are those from the border cities like Chihuahua and Tijuana, and also the pachucos who live in Los Angeles”, says José.

Today a musical event takes place in the Zócalo square. On the way there, we make a brief stop at the warehouse where José keeps the rest of his collection of suits. Passing through a repair shop with scrapped cars and a mechanic changing some tires, you arrive at a room full of Pachuca memorabilia: hats, shoes and 80 suits carefully stored in transparent plastic sleeves. “At home I don’t fit all of them, that’s why I have to store them here. The mechanic who rents me this space also tunes up my old cars, so everything is perfect”. José chooses one in fuchsia pink with a matching hat, a white polka dot shirt and two-tone pink and white shoes. “We already have a set for Tuesday,” he says. The Tuesday that José is talking about is Danzón Tuesday, an institution within another institution: the official meeting day of the pachucos in his temple, the Los Angeles Ballroom in the Guerrero neighborhood. This place opened its doors in 1937 —it is the oldest dance hall in Mexico— and the music hasn’t stopped playing in there ever since. More than a dance venue, it is a time capsule. Its walls are covered with hundreds of photographs of bands and orchestras that have passed through here over several decades. In one corner, an altar recalls Dámaso Pérez Prado, the king of the mambo, who in the forties popularized this style from this same stage. “At one of the tables, Benny More wrote the song on a napkin nice and tastyor”, says Miguel Nieto, director of the salon. “On that same dance floor that you see, Frida Kahlo danced with Diego de Rivera. The history of culture and music in Mexico was written in each of its corners, ”she points out with the pride of owning a space as sacred as a cathedral, but much more fun. “The motto of the salon coined by my father is: ‘Whoever doesn’t know the Los Angeles Salon doesn’t know Mexico.’ This phrase speaks of the salon, the neighborhood and the city of Los Angeles, because whoever does not know that city does not know a very important Mexican facet that is the migrants, and it was precisely from those migrants that the movement of the pachucos arose”.

The doors have not yet opened to the public and the pachucos are the first to arrive. Here the residents of the hall come together, practically converted into entertainers of the party, with the pachucos who arrive on their own. The average age is about 60. At 69, Carlos Bueno, impeccable in his ivory suit, gold shirt, pendants, gold brooch and embroidered hat, is one of his oldest. “I have been coming here for 40 years. For me, being pachuco means being free, doing what you like and enjoying dancing and life no matter how old you are”, he assures. There is no pachuco without a rumbera (or Jainas, as they are also called). Carmen, her sentimental partner and dance partner, clad in a silver and green stretch bodysuit with beading and a tuft of green feathers, could pass for an ancient circus trapeze artist. “For me it is something magical to be able to dress in the costume of the rumberas of the thirties. I have been fascinated by these clothes since I was little, ”she explains. “The pachucos and the rumberas of Mexico City are like a family. We all know each other and when someone is missing they are greatly missed”. Given the age of the pachucos, that “they are missing” exudes a tragic air that makes us think that we could be before the last generation of these dandies, observing the last dance of an endangered species.

My gloomy thoughts are dispelled by the entry through the living room door of Zaira and Joshua, a decidedly young pair of pachucos, perfectly matched in metallic blue suits. “My grandfather was pachuco of those of yesteryear. For me it is a pleasure, a privilege and it has become part of my life. It is about continuing to search for our identity. We are not from there, we are not from here, but we are here, ”explains Joshua, alluding to the uprooting of his ancestors. “We young people are a little oblivious to ancient rhythms like the cha-cha-chá and the danzón; however, when you enter and fall in love with these genres, it’s something very magical, it catches you. The fact of dressing for the occasion, the dance…, everything is a ritual”, says Zaira.

With the orchestra on stage, the room begins to fill with people. In this democratic space, classes are diluted and people from all kinds of social strata share the stage. At one of the tables next to the dance floor, an elegant gentleman in a tuxedo and black bow tie drinks a glass of champagne next to his wife, dressed in a yellow tulle evening dress. Three tables away, a group of women celebrate a birthday with quesadillas, mole and a homemade cake brought in Tupperware. On the dance floor, the pachucos mingle with the hundreds of couples lined up to start the next danzón. Later, a conga plays, and the pachucos take center stage, showing off their choreography and forming a circle of people around them trying to imitate the dancing prowess of these veterans.

Going down the wide spiral staircase in the living room, Pachuco Nereidas appears in his brand new zoot suit pink with an air of an old gallant who makes his way among the people in an almost reverential way. A quick movement of the shoulders, exacerbated by the large shoulder pads of the suit, and a combination of frantic dance steps on the checkered tiles make clear to those present the pedigree of this dancer in just two movements. Throughout the night there will be many couples that pass through his arms in lilting danzones taken from another era. “Our culture is going to survive, it is never going to die”, assures José before inviting a lady to dance the next danzón. “The pachuco is elegance, the pachuco has dignity. In a few words, the pachuco lives and the dance goes on”, he declares, before disappearing on the dance floor, melted into an elegant embrace, fading with each turn, among the rest of the dance couples.