The Pachuca players who must make the leap to Europe

Pachuca is the great champion of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The Bella Airosa team had a great tournament in the regular phase and no team was better than them in the league phase. With all due merit, the team led by Guillermo Almada won the championship, the seventh in its history.
Los Tuzos achieved this feat with a mixture of experienced players, high-quality foreigners and high-level homegrown players. In the Pachuca squad there are several soccer players who are experiencing their best professional moment and who could make the leap to the Old Continent. These are some of the most prominent:
At 23 years old, ‘El Chiquito’ is a consolidated player in Liga MX and is ready to make a change in his career. Sánchez could follow in the footsteps of other Pachuca youth squads and emigrate to Dutch soccer in the short term.
According to information from the TUDN network, Chávez will not return to Liga MX after playing the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Tuzos midfielder would have everything arranged to play in Europe. So far it is not known in which team or league he will play.
The 28-year-old Argentine striker is experiencing the best moment of his career and could make the leap to Europe soon. Ibáñez belonged to Atlético de Madrid, but he never had the opportunity to play with the colchoneros and was loaned out to Mexican clubs. Now could be your time to find a place in the Old Continent.
The right side of the Tuzos is one of those who generate more interest in European football. Álvarez, 23, will attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup. After his participation, he could leave Pachuca. PSV Eindhoven are rumored to have him on their agenda.
After the departure of Alonso Aceves to Real Oviedo, Isais took charge of the left side of the Tuzos. The 21-year-old player has fully complied and in the medium term he could be another of the elements that leaves for the Old Continent.
