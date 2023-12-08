In 90min we have been reporting that Víctor Guzmán’s future was outside of Chivas for the winter market. The player and Paunovic have broken all ties of cordiality, for some time now the relationship between the coach and the former captain of the team has been more than just complex, which is why the ‘pocho’ did not play a single minute in the series. quarterfinals against Pumas, a fact that practically ended up breaking everything.
In Guadaajara they have two well-defined desired objectives to replace Guzmán. According to reports from Bolavip It would be Erick Sánchez, and Fidel Ambriz.
The two players from Grupo Pachuca are liked by Chivas. Erick Sánchez, a member of the Tuzos and Fidel Ambriz, is in the ranks of León, the other team that belongs to the same company. Both Mexicans, outstanding midfielders within the Liga MX, were sought by the herd in the past and now, Fernando Hierro understands that there is room for negotiation with Guzmán as a bargaining chip. Of course, the move is complicated, since both Mexicans have their minds on going to Europe, and their values are much higher than Guzmán’s, so Guadalajara would have to balance with several additional million dollars.
Víctor understands that staying within Chivas is dangerous, since he runs the real risk of living another semester with a secondary role, an eternal substitute under the command of the Serbian coach who will not move from the flock. Thus, Guzmán considers a return to the ranks of Pachuca for the next tournament, the Martínez family does not rule out that option, which is why, in the last few hours, there has been talk of this possible exchange of players.
