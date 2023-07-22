Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:31



| Updated 11:43 a.m.

La Vega Baja continues to lead construction in the entire province of Alicante. As usual, and according to the data collected by the Official College of Surveyors, Technical Architects and Building Engineers, the region is the one that shows the most power in the sector after, in the second quarter of the year, it represented 47% of the total housing starts. The growth from April to June with respect to the same quarter of 2022 is 145%, with a total of 1,404 new homes registered with the Official College. This number represents a 58% improvement on the results of the first quarter of the year, which were already very positive.

With this figure, the Vega Baja is at levels higher than those prior to the pandemic situation, in 2019, if the last twelve months are taken as a reference, although it has not managed to reach the maximum level of activity that was registered in the first quarter of 2019, which suggests that it still has a path to growth. Although the city with the most activity is Alicante (421 homes in this quarter), four locations in Vega Baja stand out among the first seven. In the ‘ranking’ by activity is Torrevieja (407 homes), San Miguel de Salinas (275), Denia (260), Guardamar del Segura (204), Mutxamel (170) and Orihuela (168). Elche is in ninth place with 129 homes and Benidorm in tenth with 110.

At the provincial level, the statistics show the best result in housing construction in the last 15 years, prior to the financial crisis of 2008, thanks to the 3,001 housing starts according to the visas registered from April to the end of June. The data shows a growth in the second quarter of 2023 of 99% compared to the same period of 2022, and 49% better than the first quarter of this year.

The president of the College, Carlos Casas, points out that “the figures for the quarter are exceptional, and if in the first three months of the year the fear of slowdown was frightened, today it is confirmed that the sector is very strong at levels not reached since 2008 with its best quarter since that year”. These data are very positive since the growth of 23% in the number of homes throughout the province during the last 12 months is confirmed and results in a cumulative result for the semester at the same level. “If we add the figures for the first six months of 2023, 5,018 homes are computed. Or what is the same, 87% more than in the first half of 2022 ».