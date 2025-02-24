Pablo Aguado also participated in the Tentadero of the Guadaíra and Children of Salvador Guardiola calves



02/24/2025



Updated at 11: 00h.





Poster of ‘There are no bills’ in the real sale of Antequera for the bullfighting day that this Saturday jointly organized the Pablo Aguado Bullfighting Cultural Circle and the Brotherhood of Rocío de Triana. The event was attended by more than 800 fans and the benefits, as usual in all the acts they organize, will go to the social work of the Brotherhood.

In the flirtatious placita of the Royal Sale of Antequera, calves of the livestocks of Guadaíra and children of Salvador Guardiola Fantoniexercising Pablo Aguado as director of Lidia of a novilleros list composed of Miguel Vázquez, Ignacio Sabater and Manuel Sanz de la Puerta.

After the tempting, the celebration continued in the ancient pens of the sale of Antequera, where the attendees enjoyed ambigus and flamenco groups, highlighting the massive presence of young fans of bullfighting.