One of the soap operas most remembered Mexican women of recent years is “The P. Luche family”. The Televisa production gave us funny scenes. The conversations between the characters made more than one laugh. Today, May 14, we remember an episode in which Maradoniothe son of Excelsa, a character played by Barbara Torresdeclaimed a composition for Mother’s Day.

In the aforementioned chapter, ‘Bibi’ comments that the little one has prepared something special. “To start celebrating Mother’s Day, Maradonio is going to recite a poem for us,” he says. “To the mother”the boy exclaims. After hearing this, Ludovico interrupts and tells him that if he is going to get angry, he better not continue, but his daughter explains that this is the title of the creation.

Maradonio’s poem

To the mother!

Today, in his day, I sing to him with joy,

toasting and celebrating with watermelon water.

Mother, for me you were bidding and bidding a whole day,

Your hips were very crooked and very defeated.

That is why, my mother, that I recite you on your day.

“The P. Luche family”: cast

Eugenio Derbez as Ludovico P. Luche

Consuelo Duval as Federica Davalos

Regina Blandón as Bibiana P. Luche

Miguel Pérez as Ludoviquito P. Luche

Luis Manuel Ávila as Junior P. Luche

Barbara Torres as Excelsa

Brayan Gibrán as Maradonio P. Luche

