To mention the University of Oxford is to invoke a reverential, almost fearsome atmosphere, not so far removed from magic. An oasis of apparent stillness that has experienced passionate philosophical debates, an eminently masculine place where in the mid-20th century a group of dissident thinkers fought their part to rescue philosophy from the most orthodox analytical limbo to ground it in reality.

Several books delve into the work of Elizabeth Anscombe, Mary Midgley, Iris Murdoch and Philippa Foot. Are A terribly serious adventureby Nikhil Krishnan (Paidós, 2023); The Oxford Quartetby Benjamin J.B. Lipscomb (Shackleton, 2023), and Metaphysical Animals. How Four Women Brought Philosophy Back to Lifewithout Spanish edition), by Clare Mac Cumhaill and Rachael Wiseman (2022).

Anscombe, Midgley, Murdoch and Foot came from different backgrounds, but they have common traits: all four were born between 1919 and 1920, they were trained at Oxford when male students were called up for the Second World War and, in their own way, they all joined forces. They rebelled against analytical thinking because of its schematism when it came to understanding the world. The Oxford school of analytical philosophy taught that moral truths did not exist and that all the answers lay in science. But they did not conform to the dominant discourse—something not easy in an environment as overwhelming as the Oxonian—when they understood that the positivist philosophy, typical of this school, confused its theory and its tools of analysis with reality. And the dark reality then was war, the atomic bomb and the Holocaust.

The rediscovery of empathy

Encouraged by teachers such as Eduard Fraenkel and Donald MacKinnon, the four friends devoured books, danced at clandestine parties and, between cigarettes, glasses of whiskey, cups of tea and cookies, debated ethics, evil and love. They also reflected on the first images of Nazi death camps arriving in England, a fact that changed their philosophical perspective forever. In the face of that univocal, radical cruelty, they rescued the concept of a common ethic and the rediscovery of empathy, generosity, trust, cooperation or creativity in human actions, as Wiseman and Mac Cumhaill point out in an email exchange.

In the analytical system, affirmations of morality were considered neither true nor false, but rather subjective expressions of the person who expressed them. But for these philosophers there were actions that could not be a mere opinion. “Morals had to be objective, they thought, or how else could we speak properly about the Holocaust?” reflects Lipscomb, author of The Oxford Quartet, in conversation via email. According to Lipscomb, the group’s greatest legacy was fostering a renewed school of thought on moral philosophy.

Mary Midgley (seated, second from left) and Iris Murdoch (second from right in white shirt in second row), at Somerville College, Oxford. The Principal and Fellows of Somerville College’

“The concern and debate about the nature of goodness and human reality will continue, whether they are considered part of philosophy or not,” warned the Irish Iris Murdoch, who died in Oxfordshire in 1999. Oxford professor for a At the time, a reader of Plato, Sartre and Simone Weil, in her work she explores the fragility of “doing good”, which she defines as something that must be learned based on moral decisions and will.

During the post-war period he participated in some United Nations projects to help displaced people in Austria and Belgium, where he saw broken lives with no future. He decided then that a worthwhile philosophy should address that: give tools to people with concrete social and emotional problems, people who “go to the movies, make love, and fight for or against Hitler,” he wrote.

Tenacious supporter of the search for knowledge based on experience, in her essays and novels such as The sea It reflected lives full of questions, thoughts and fictions. He understood that a new society dedicated to science and technology was being created, and that it was going to need a metaphysical and moral compass. He was interested in the notion of attachment, and wrote that the essence of art and morality is love, a gesture of acceptance of people as they are, without fantasies. An intellectual who was interested in everything and everyone, her writing reflects on the ethical decisions we must make in our most everyday affairs.

What we choose to do (or not do)

Murdoch was a close friend and flatmate of Philippa Foot (they shared a boyfriend). The latter came from a rich family that never looked favorably on her passion for philosophy — “at least she doesn’t seem intelligent,” an acquaintance told her mother as a consolation. But that was her strong choice. She practiced first at Oxford, where she became vice dean, and then at several US universities, where she died in 2010. She wrote about the ethics of duty, and in books such as The virtues and vices reflected on the difference between “doing” and “allowing it to happen.” Foot is known for the tram dilemma: a tram without brakes is about to run over five people and the driver will not have time to warn them, but he could activate a lever to divert to another track, where there is only one person. What should the driver do: not intervene or change the course of the tram? She was an early exponent of what is known as moral realism, that is, the idea that there can be true moral propositions and that values ​​cannot be completely separated from facts.

Foot sometimes met with her friend Anscombe to talk in the university’s Socratic Club, with its Victorian hall and wallpapered walls. They agreed that they were not going to enter into cumbersome dialectical competitions or look for a philosophical system that would provide a “full explanation” for everything. For Anscombe, quackery “was the great intellectual vice, and recognizing that a problem is complex, a great virtue,” as Lipscomb emphasizes.

Like Murdoch or Foot, Anscombe was also interested in the concept of intention and action, reviving the debate on the ethics of war. Probably now, given what is happening in Ukraine, Yemen or Israel and Palestine, the British philosopher would reopen the debate about its brutal impact on the civilian population. Days ago, Neta C. Crawford, also a professor at Oxford and an expert on conflicts, warned that the casualty figures in Gaza show that the pace of deaths during Israel’s campaign has few precedents in this century, infested with wars like those in Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria.

Truman, “murderer”

A student and executor of the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein—who began to wonder how we learn language as a schoolteacher in an Austrian town—Anscombe considered that analytical philosophy was the product of a conformist environment, but she was not. In 1956 she publicly clashed with Oxford over the decision to appoint honoris causa to former US president Harry Truman.

For the author of modern moral philosophy, Truman was a ‘murderer’ because the civilian population of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not fighting the Allies, and the decision to drop the bomb was a calculation to achieve unconditional surrender. So, “choosing to kill an innocent person as a means to your ends is always murder,” he wrote. For Anscombe, if such an act was not an impediment to receiving a tribute, then the philosophical rot was deep: he left aside what was truly just and good to focus on the concepts of ‘Just’ or ‘Good’.

Anscombe was a thinking machine. One of her students remembers that after a session with her, “my brain was so exhausted that (…) I went to sleep for a couple of hours.” Mother of seven children, who died in 2001, she did not agree with social impositions. At Oxford the teachers had to teach in skirts, but she preferred to wear trousers, so she put on a skirt over them at the classroom door, just before starting the lesson.

In her own way, Mary Midgley also became disappointed with Oxford for its narrow-mindedness. Her interests were multiple, and her approach was integrative. She studied philosophy, biology, psychology, ethics and politics, and wrote about people, chickens, octopuses and mollusks. She decided to leave Oxford and raise her family in Newcastle because on that university’s smaller, more humble campus, it was easier to join forces and develop ideas.

View of High Street, Magdalen College and its tower, Oxford, England, in the early 1950s. Harold Lloyd (GETTY IMAGES)

He was interested in the multifaceted nature of the human being, and not in inventing values, but in discovering them. For her, that is the difference between abstraction and understanding. The oldest of the group—she died in 2018—Midgley published her first book when she was around 60 years old. She was beast and man, and with it, he broadened the patterns of thought by delving into our animal nature. “It delves into the idea that rationality, language and culture are not opposed to the emotional structure; They are its complement,” explains Helen de Cruz, professor of Philosophy at Saint Louis University, via videoconference.

Contrary to academic classism, Midgley considered philosophy to be a daily activity that we should all do. “Like plumbing problems, according to her, we only realize their importance when something goes very wrong,” De Cruz emphasizes. Years ago, Midgley — “the most important scourge of scientific pretentiousness,” according to The Guardian — repeatedly warned about the climate crisis due to blindness to the idea of ​​endless progress, but she was ignored. “Now it won’t be so much,” concludes De Cruz.

