The eleven that Barça will line up against Elche this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. has some questions which will be resolved tomorrow at the Camp Nou. The first has to do with the return of Jordi Alba who, in principle, is in a position to return to eleven. His turn will allow Gavi to avoid the left lane and may also lead to a system change. Barça can return to 4-3-3. The question is who will occupy the position of winger, because Xavi does not have faith in Alves. Eric could return to that position and train with Araújo, Lenglet and Alba in that hybrid system that starts the attacks with three centrals and allows Alba to stretch to the left.

The other doubt is in the lead. The absence of Memphis, Braithwaite and Ansu leaves Luuk de Jong as the only forward. However, Xavi could do without Luuk to line up the four midfielders: Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Nico. Gavi would play overturned to the left wing and Abde would be the right winger. Dembélé could play a false nine. Last season he did it with Ronald Koeman and, when it went well, he even joked about it. “Now they call me Etoo.” The good times as a striker were short-lived, but Xavi could try it as an alternative. Against Elche or save the letter for the day of Sevilla. There is an alternative that could be more relevant. Xavi could play with Dembélé, Luuk de Jong and Abde up front. That could kill one of the steering wheels and, for performance, it would be Frenkie de Jong’s turn. But that would generate a flurry of rumors on the eve that