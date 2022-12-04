Club América is already in preseason, after having done its medical and physical exams, meanwhile Alexander Zendejas He is one of the players that the fans have the most confidence in for the Clausura 2023 tournament.
During the 2022 of zendejas He went from less to more, he came from the Rayos having participations as a revulsion and closed the year as a starter and key piece of Fernando OrtizAlthough it was not enough to be summoned by Mexico or the United States for the World Cup in Qatar or well, at least with Mexico he was close to returning, but due to problems with Femexfut, he was no longer taken into account.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In this way, the 24-year-old Mexican-American midfielder promises to be one of the greatest figures in Liga MX, but to achieve it, he will first have to overcome the challenge that he has just been given. Fernando Ortiz.
From the way Opening 2022 ended, you might think that zendejas has his place secured in the cream-blue starting lineup for next year, but the ‘Tano’ decided to put more competition.
In addition to Jürguen Damm that has not shown to be real competition and has had few minutes, leo suarez he will have the opportunity to establish himself on the right wing, should he manage to maintain the level he showed during his loan at Santos Laguna last year.
While waiting for an Untrained place to be released in Mexico, the Argentine will live a second stage in America, which could affect the progress of Alexander Zendejas, or motivate him to improve and maintain his privileged place as a starter. In such a way that the internal competition will be stronger than ever in Coapa, since the team wants to return to a Mexican soccer final.
#ownership #Alejandro #Zendejas #America #danger
Leave a Reply