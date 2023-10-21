It was probably foreseeable that the worst deal for Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian magnate who created a fashion empire valued at nearly 3 billion euros, would be the result of an emotional bond. And there are few ties more powerful than that of a child. In this case it is Lance, Fernando Alonso’s partner at Aston Martin, who since 2020 has been in the hands of a consortium led by his father.

Despite being only 24 years old, the Quebec-born driver already has some experience in the World Championship: this will be his seventh full season. Without a doubt, the most difficult of all if we take into account the abyss that has been generated between his performance and that of his workshop neighbor, who before starting his new adventure, after leaving Alpine, surrendered to a potential of which few have witnessed: “In Lance, the team has a super young, super talented driver with the possibility of being world champion,” Alonso said, in an interview done in the preseason, posted on his team’s website.

The level of competitiveness of the Silverstone (Great Britain) brand’s car has stagnated since before mid-course, but that has only increased the contrast between Alonso and Stroll. The first appears fourth in the general table, with 183 points and seven podiums in his locker. The second has not yet climbed into the box, and the 47 points that he has accumulated represent almost a quarter of those that Alonso has.

The technicians’ analysis of the structure of the green prototypes estimates the difference between the two at three tenths per lap. In qualifying, which best reflects pure speed, the balance is also very much in favor of the Spaniard, who surpasses him by 16 to 2, in the positions occupied by both on the starting grid. While Stroll has only managed to sneak into the third qualifying round (Q3) on seven occasions out of a possible 18, the two-time world champion with Renault (2005 and 2006) has taken part in all but one. It was precisely seen outside the one that was held this Friday in Austin, where the slowdown of the AMR23 was very clear. This Sunday (9:00 p.m., DAZN), the man from Oviedo will start 17th while his workshop neighbor will start 19th, both very far from the pole for Charles Leclerc, third for the Ferrari driver, and fourth place for Carlos Sainz.

The universe that separates both runners is a very difficult to swallow for Stroll, who has already let out several rudenesses and outbursts that confirm the bad vibes he is carrying. The last scene occurred in Qatar, on Friday, when the 17th for the start of the test was seen sprint scheduled for a few hours later. Still inside the car, already back at the workshop, the son of the Aston Martin owner removed the steering wheel and threw it out of the cabin before getting out and heading towards the back of the garage. There he met Henry Howe, his personal trainer, who tried to make him understand that he should go to the boxes of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), to undergo the routine weighing. Stroll shook him off with a push that caused an avalanche of criticism towards the pilot on social networks. “I hate having shitty days. “That’s not going to change,” said the boy, who can’t find a way to adapt to a car that in recent times seems to have lost its balance.

The commotion was such that it even led the FIA ​​to launch an investigation to assess whether Stroll’s reaction had violated article 12.2.1 of the championship’s sporting code, relating to the behavior of drivers during grand prix, which in no way case must harm “the interests of any competition, or of motor specialties in general.”

The Friday after the event in Losail, the pilot was officially reprimanded through a letter from the organization, after asking for forgiveness. “The Office of Regulatory Compliance takes note of the apology received, and issued a written warning reminding Lance of his responsibilities,” the statement read. “The FIA ​​maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards misconduct and condemns any action that may involve physical harassment,” he stressed.

