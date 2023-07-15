OceanGate Expeditions, which owned the sunken submersible Titan, has retired from social media. This became known on Saturday, July 15.

Previously, the company’s accounts were on Facebook and Instagram (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), as well as Twitter. Now access to them is gone.

The official website has also stopped working. Now when you go to oceangateexpeditions.com, a black screen appears with the company logo and a stop working message.

“OceanGate Expeditions has suspended all research and commercial operations,” the caption reads.

Earlier, on July 6, the media reported on the suspension of the activities of OceanGate Expeditions after the crash of the submersible Titan in the Atlantic Ocean.

Bathyscaphe “Titan” on June 18 went to the wreckage of the “Titanic” in the Atlantic Ocean. Approximately 1 hour 45 minutes after the dive, the bathyscaphe stopped communicating with the Polar Prince.

It turned out that there was an inward-directed explosion on the ship. OceanGate Expeditions said they believe the bathyscaphe’s passengers are dead. CNN reported that the passengers of the bathyscaphe died painlessly.

On board the submarine were British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleiman, French dive pilot Paul-Henri Nargolet and OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, who operated the submarine.