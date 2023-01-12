For weeks, Miguel Herrera has started a media campaign to put his name as an option for the technical direction of the Mexican National Team. In fact, even since he was still coach of the Tigres, the national strategist was running publicly, at that time, Gerardo Martino was still in charge of the national team and it had to be the board of directors of the royal team who demanded that he calm down and not speak more than Tri out of respect for the coach on duty and the team that paid the salary of ‘Piojo’.
Now that the Mexican has no more commitment to the Tigers and that the bench of the Mexican National Team is open, through a media campaign, Herrera does not stop putting his name on the table and although there are those who put him as the number one candidate one to the national bench, the reality is that his constant self-promotion has not been liked at all within the owners’ council and more than playing in his favour, it could even harm him.
According to information from MedioTiempo, several owners of Liga MX clubs have felt annoyed and even distressed by Miguel’s need for the media, they fear that the coach has not changed in the slightest and that in case of giving him the position in the Tri performs his already traditional circus again with the Mexican Selection. Herrera once again shows the need for prominence and spotlights for him, while other candidates remain on the sidelines of what the Mexican Football Federation has.
#owners #Liga #Miguel #Herreras #campaign
