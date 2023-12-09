With dedication, love, and belonging to the good land of the Emirates, the owners of the green shirts are present in every spot of Expo City Dubai, which hosts the world in the COP 28 conference. They are ready from the first day until the last hour, extending a helping hand to those who need it, and with a smile, they lead everyone to… Their desired destinations: the road to the “Blue Zone” from here, and the “Sustainability Pavilion” from there, and the majestic “Al Wasl Dome” announces itself, and does not need a guide… as the team of volunteers rushes to serve the guests of the Climate Summit, coming from around the world. Let these unknown soldiers contribute to the success of the largest event concerned with the concerns of this planet, which is about to conclude its activities the day after tomorrow, amidst aspirations, hopes and optimism overwhelming everyone.