Grupo Clear, founded by Cristóbal López, stayed with OCA SA. He had already made a deposit of 448 million pesos as an advance. The offer had to be improved and in January, judge Pablo Tejada signed the award. Everything was subject to the completion of the payment of US $ 25.28 million, of which US $ 5.28 million were deposited. The administration of the firm that was chaired by the late Patricio Farcuh, will be shared with the syndicate until the process is concluded.or. At this stage, the firm also entered into the price collation for the distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine.

You subtract a payment of US $ 1.5 million and establish a bank guarantee or surety insurance for the rest of the sum, to the Clear Group to stay permanently with OCA, the largest private mail in the country. On October 29, in the Civil and Commercial jurisdiction, the first stage was closed, in which Judge Tejada accepted the offer of the Group made up of two firms that were linked to Cristóbal López.

As president of the two firms that make up the Group, the commercial operation was carried out by Juan Ignacio González Pedroso, who assumed this position when Cristóbal López resigned on November 21, 2017. Clear Petroleum and Clear Urbana were established in Chubut, and their boards were made up of the sons of businessman K, while he exerted the presidency of the companies. The two main references that Grupo Clear has today also formed various partnerships with López.

It was in April 2019 when the civil and commercial judge of Lomas de Zamora Pablo Tejada decreed the bankruptcy of OCA, for a debt of 7,000 million pesos, of which most are unpaid commitments with the AFIP. With this judicial measure, Patricio Farcuh ceased to be the owner of the largest private mail in the country. Another stage began: the price check to find out who would get the private mail.

At that time, the bankruptcy was determined with continuity of the commercial activity of the mail, which allowed to maintain the sources of work and to pay the wages during four or five months. Finally, progress was made in the sale of the company’s assets, in order with those funds to face the payment of creditors, among which the Union led by Hugo Moyano was accepted, which in turn has the highest percentage of members of the plant of personnel of OCA SA.

The process will come to an end when Grupo Clear pays the remaining money and the receivership carries out the transfer in the administration in the management of the company linked to Hugo Moyano, in fact the Union is among the creditors verified and accepted by Judge Tejada .

The historical partners of López and who today manage Clear, deposited 440,880,000 pesos in an account of the Banco Provincia de Buenos Aires, in the framework of the bankruptcy of OCA. They are equivalent to about US $ 5,280,000 at an official dollar rate – outdated – of $ 83.50. Now there is just over a million and a half dollars to complete the process.

OCA, which is the largest private mail in the country and has 6,800 direct employeesIn the last year, its debt with the AFIP increased exponentially. At the end of 2017, it owed 3.4 billion pesos. In mid-2018 the debt grew to 5,000 million. The Justice lifted the embargoes so that he can pay those debts, but at the end of the year he already owed 5,850 million. In this context, the judge closed the bankruptcy and opened a “cram down” process, which has now failed, resulting in the bankruptcy of the company that remained in the hands of Grupo Clear.

Meanwhile, while this process concludes, OCA SA got into the price collateral for the distribution of vaccines of Russian origin that the Government acquired. The offers in the first stage after receiving the 300,000 doses were as follows: Correo Argentino 212 million pesos, Andreani offered 757 million pesos, and OCA for 1309 million pesos.

Deputy Graciela Ocaña presented a series of requests for reports to the Ministry of Health led by Ginés González García, to provide details on the adjudication process that in a first stage was left in the hands of Andreani, but now the State has received another 220,000 doses from Russia.