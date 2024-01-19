A fire at a clothing market in Chelyabinsk caused great damage to the owners of retail outlets. They spoke about this on January 19.

“I have more than 2 million [рублей ущерба]. They can't put it out. My sneakers are all burnt! I have three points,” said one of the sellers.

Another woman admitted that she only managed to take personal items and knew nothing more about the fate of her goods.

Due to the fact that the fire started after the market closed, there were no longer any shoppers inside, and there were no casualties.

On January 19, shopping pavilions near the shopping and entertainment complex (TRK) “Europe – Asia” caught fire. The fire engulfed the metal-frame pavilions.

At 20:42 (18:42 Moscow time) the open burning was extinguished. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire area was 1.2 thousand square meters. m. About 100 people took part in extinguishing the fire.

The Chelyabinsk Region Prosecutor's Office organized an investigation into the fire in the market. The inspection will be carried out by the prosecutor's office of the Kalininsky district of Chelyabinsk. During the event, the circumstances and reasons for the incident will be established, as well as an assessment of compliance with the requirements of federal legislation.