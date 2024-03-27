The Agalarov family donated 100 million rubles to the victims of Crocus

The owner of the Crocus Group, Araz Agalarov, and his son, the president of Agalarov Development, singer Emin Agalarov, donated 100 million rubles to the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The artist announced this on his Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

It is noted that funds from the Muslim Magomayev Cultural and Musical Heritage Foundation will also be used to provide assistance.

Earlier it was reported that singer Alexander Malinin will send profits from the upcoming concert in Yekaterinburg to the victims of Crocus. “In Yekaterinburg we have the most expensive concert on the tour, so we decided to transfer the full amount of the fee from there,” said the artist.