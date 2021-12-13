THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, 13 December 2021, 13:18



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia completed the operation ‘Amboseli’, which began last October to clarify the robbery committed in a house in the municipality of Cartagena, with the arrest of the three members of a young criminal group, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with force in housing and belonging to a criminal organization.

In addition, one of the detainees is attributed the alleged responsibility of the crime of drug trafficking after 90 bags of marijuana buds arranged for sale were seized at his home.

In collaboration with members of the ‘General Albacete y Fuster’ Marine Infantry School of Cartagena, the Civil Guard located, in a mountain area near the home, all the money, jewelry and stolen effects, hidden among the undergrowth

The events occurred last October, early in the morning, when the residents of a house in the Cartagena district of Tentegorra, left their home to go to work. On the way, they noticed the presence of a young man in a vigilant attitude. To check that everything was still in order, one of them returned to the home, where he surprised two individuals registering the rooms who, when surprised, fled with various jewels, electronic devices and a large amount of cash from the house. safe in your possession.

Specialized agents in the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard initiated the corresponding investigation and carried out the technical visual inspection to obtain any trace or trace that could serve to clarify the theft, identify and arrest the perpetrators; and recover the stolen effects. Once all the evidence and testimonies had been collected, the agents focused on three young residents of Cartagena, whose profile coincided with that of the suspects and on whom a series of discreet surveillance was initiated until their addresses were ascertained.

The result of the investigation was made available to the judicial authority that authorized separate entry and search warrants, which resulted in the location of vestiges related to the investigated robbery, in addition to the location, in one of the homes, of 90 bags of marijuana, ready for distribution, that were seized. In view of the speed with which the young people fled the scene of the robbery and after failing to locate the stolen goods in their homes, the agents assumed that the ‘loot’ could be found hidden at some point not far from the assaulted home.

In this way, a raid was organized through the nearby mountains, some of which are destined to the practice of military maneuvers, with the invaluable collaboration of the members of the General Albacete and Fuster de Cartagena Marine Infantry School, who, with Extensive knowledge of the area, collaborated in the reconnaissance of the vast terrain to carry out the search.

The device did not take long to give results by locating, hidden in the undergrowth, two backpacks with all the stolen effects. These backpacks also contained various face shields, zip ties, a special hammer to break glass, a knife, and a simulated firearm.

So far, the ‘Amboseli’ operation has culminated in the arrest of three young people, residents of Cartagena and aged between 20 and 24, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with force and belonging to a criminal organization. One of the detainees is also allegedly responsible for the crime of drug trafficking. The three detainees, the recovered effects, the drug seized and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court number 2 of Cartagena (Murcia).