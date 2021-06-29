The building that collapsed near Miami, causing the death of many of its inhabitants, was suffering a “deterioration” that was “accelerating”, the president of its assembly of co-owners – community of neighbors – warned in April in a letter that several media Americans unveiled on Tuesday. It was necessary to invest about $ 15 million in works to bring the building that collapsed in a cloud of dust Thursday in the city of Surfside, according to the regulations, according to an estimate by the condominium.

At least 11 people have died and 150 people are still missing after the dramatic collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building six days ago, as rescue efforts continue and questions about the causes of the tragedy grow.

According to a letter dated April 9, addressed to the co-owners association by its president, Jean Wodnicki, the situation was getting worse. Since 2018 “the deterioration of the concrete has accelerated, the condition of the roof has worsened considerably,” warned Wodnicki in the letter.

That year, a report on the state of the luxurious construction had already indicated “significant structural damage” as well as “cracks” in the basement of the building, according to documents published by the Surfside government. “The waterproofing under the edges of the pool and the driveway for vehicles (…) has already exceeded its useful life and therefore must be removed and replaced completely,” wrote the expert Frank Morabito in this document, asking repairs “within a reasonable time”, without mentioning risk of collapse.

“There will be a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the motives that led to this tragedy,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday.