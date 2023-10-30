People: in the USA, the owner saved a dog from a cougar and received a puncture wound

A US resident saved a pet dog from a cougar and was injured. About it reports People.

A man was walking in a national park near Malibu, California, when a cougar attacked his dog. The owner immediately grabbed the dog, preventing the predatory cat from grabbing him. As a result of the attack, the man received a scratch and a puncture wound.

National park staff provided first aid to the victim. The park was temporarily closed to the public while an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was conducted. Park staff warned visitors about the dangers of wild animals. According to them, to scare away a cougar, you need to throw objects at it, scream loudly and wave your arms. “Move back slowly, allowing the cougar to move away. Don’t turn your back and don’t run away!” – experts call.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that in the United States a bear attacked a security guard at a resort hotel and injured him. The man managed to get out and call the rescue service.