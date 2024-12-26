Oboronlogistika, the company that owns the Russian merchant ship Ursa Major, which sank on the 23rd in international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, estimates that the ship sank due to a terrorist attack.

“Oboronlogistika believes that on December 23, 2024

Kremlin investigation

The Russian authorities have opened a criminal case into the accident for violation of the rules of road safety and operation of water transport, the Western Interregional Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has reported.

The case was opened by the investigation department of the Department of Transportation of the Russian Kaliningrad region, according to a statement reported by the Russian news agency Interfax.

“The ship’s crew abandoned the ship in a lifeboat and reported the incident to the rescue services,” according to the note, which does not provide information about the two missing sailors. “His fate is currently being clarified,” The Investigation Committee has made known. “Investigators, with the help of the Russian Foreign Ministry, are organizing a series of investigative actions to establish all the circumstances of what happened,” the statement concludes.

The ship ‘Ursa Major’ left Saint Petersburg twelve days ago and was en route to the port of Vladivostok, where it was scheduled to arrive on January 22. It is a general cargo ship that was 15 years old and that sailed under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, among others. Around 10:00 p.m. the ship ended up sinking. The ‘Clara Campoamor’ remains in the area to control any possible episode of marine pollution that could occur.