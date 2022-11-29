On November 29, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow authorized the arrest of Anatoly Spirin, the owner and administrator of the Telegram channel Somehow Like This, in the case of extortion of 150,000 rubles from Vasily Brovko, Director for Special Assignments of the Rostec State Corporation.

As Spirin’s lawyer Pavel Gerasimov told Izvestia, this case is combined with the case of extortion from the CEO of the corporation Sergei Chemezov, the defendants in the case are the commercial director of the journalist Ksenia Sobchak Kirill Sukhanov and the former editor of Tatler magazine Arian Kuzmin (Romanovsky).

“Representatives of a marketing agency dealing with the reputation of their client Brovko contacted Anatoly about deleting a post in the “Somehow like this” channel. To which Anatoly sent a price list that deleting a post costs 50 thousand, and since it was about three posts, the amount of 150 thousand rubles appeared. Anatoly wanted to conclude a formal contract,” the lawyer said.

According to him, Spirin does not admit his guilt. He was charged with extortion by a group of persons by prior agreement on a large scale.

“At the moment, the arrest of Anatoly Spirin has been extended until January 23. He has been in a pre-trial detention center for four months without the possibility of a meeting, ”said the lawyer.

