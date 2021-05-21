Law enforcement agencies detained in Moscow the owner of the Daddy Toys weapons store Yuri Lvovsky in the framework of a criminal case on the smuggling of weapons and ammunition. This was announced on Friday, May 21 TASS citing a law enforcement source.

“During the operational-search activities in Moscow, with the operational support of the FSB of Russia, Yury Alexandrovich Lvovsky and Mikhail Vasilyevich Kuchmenko were detained. They are suspected of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Smuggling of firearms or their main parts, explosive devices, ammunition by an organized group”), ”the message says.

It is noted that at the addresses of the actual places of residence of the detainees, “documents and other material evidence necessary in the case” were seized.

Detainees may face a sentence of imprisonment for up to 12 years in prison.

On April 19, FSB officers identified 55 clandestine gunsmiths in 21 Russian regions, and more than 220 weapons were seized.

In March, the department announced the arrest of over 70 clandestine gunsmiths in 28 regions of Russia and the elimination of 37 ammunition workshops.