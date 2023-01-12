Stanley Cup Winner Cedric Puckett Says He Was Fearful Before KHL Move

Stanley Cup winner Canadian hockey player Cedric Paquette, who plays for Dynamo Minsk, said he was afraid of moving to the Continental Hockey League (KHL). His words lead “Championship”.

“I talked to other guys with experience in the KHL, they assured me that it’s not so bad here. It was scary that I could not show a high level, ”said the athlete. Paquette noted that he gained self-confidence at Dynamo.

Related materials:

The hockey player also shared his impressions of life in Belarus. “Minsk really turned out to be a wonderful city, there are a lot of restaurants here, most people speak English, that helps too,” he added.

Paquette, 29, joined Dinamo Minsk in the 2022/2023 season. The striker is also known for playing in the National Hockey League for the Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators and Tampa Bay Lightning, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2020.

On September 28, the Ice Hockey Federation of Canada called on the players playing in the KHL to urgently leave Russia. The organization added that the athletes must explain the decision to stay in the country.