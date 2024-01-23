The owner of the spark or cold fire machine that the Police place at the origin of the fire in two nightclubs in Murcia in which 13 people died on October 1 has acknowledged this Tuesday before the investigating judge that he was the only person who manipulated the machine and that he was unaware of some safety aspects of its operation, such as that it was not compatible with a smoke machine that was also being used that night, according to several sources present in his statement. The man, who has declared himself under investigation, has assured that he took the machine to the party in an “altruistic” manner and without a contract or financial compensation for that work. Alfonso G. has been the first of the six investigated to declare before the judge that he is trying to settle the responsibilities for 13 reckless homicides.

For nearly two hours, Alfonso G. has answered all the questions posed by the judge and all the parties and has reiterated that, although he was the owner of the spark machine and was the only person who used it during the party, “We are remembering” that was held at the Teatre nightclub, did not have extensive knowledge of its technical specifications or the fuel used, according to sources present during the statement.

The police and fire department reports sent to the judge place the origin of the fire without any doubt in the room where this machine was located, despite the fact that the 13 victims died in the adjacent nightclub, Fonda Milagros. Investigators believe that there was “negligence” in the use of the spark machine and that the minimum safety distances were not respected, so the sparks, by directly hitting the false ceiling of the premises, caused the fire, which spread. very slowly, so when the flames were visible, the fire was already out of control. The humid atmosphere caused by the use of another white smoke machine during the party, researchers believe, also led to the generation of a highly flammable atmosphere.

Although neither Alfonso G. nor his lawyer, José María Peñaranda, wanted to make statements after leaving the courts, the lawyer Francisco Verdú, who represents the owner of La Fonda Milagros, did speak to the journalists and confirmed that the The owner of the machine has expressed ignorance of the characteristics and technical instructions of the device, as well as the absence of a contract to use it. “He has stated that unfortunately he did not know well either the technical specifications of the machine, the technical specifications of the fuel, or the possible adverse effects that could occur from the simultaneous use of the cold fire machine and the smoke machine,” he stated. the lawyer According to his statements, Alfonso G. assures that he stopped using the machine around 4:45 in the morning, something that the lawyer sees as compatible with the “slow combustion” theory used by the police.

The lawyer Juan Manuel Muñoz Ortín, representative of several of the victims' families, has confirmed that Alfonso G. has admitted before the judge that he was unaware that the cold fire and smoke machine could not be used at the same time, although he adds that The person under investigation has said he knows other security measures, such as that safe distances had to be maintained. According to this lawyer, the owner of the machine has also reported that he purchased the device in February or March on the digital sales platform AliExpress and that he had previously used it at four parties. In two of them “out of friendship” and “without a contract”, and in the other two, with a consideration.

The DJ in charge of organizing the party, Carlos R., also appeared before the judge this Tuesday, who only answered his lawyer's questions and barely spent half an hour inside the court. Upon his arrival, he said he felt “calm” and “a little surprised by everything that has happened,” but he insisted that he did not have “much to say” because he has “absolutely nothing to do with what has happened.” His lawyer, Raúl Pardo Geijo, has insisted that the DJ did not organize the party as such, but was hired by Teatre to bring together various DJs, and has not determined whether or not he also hired the cold fire machine, since that point is one of those that “must be clarified” in this judicial process. However, he has insisted that his client has no responsibility for the use of the machine which, moreover, is not regulated by any type of regulation.

The statements of those investigated for the fire will continue on January 30, when the businessman administrator of Teatre, Juan I., and the person in charge of the premises that night, Eva M.

