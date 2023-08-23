Model Lari Kompany wins beautiful buttocks contest

The winner of the Miss Boom Boom 2023 beauty pageant took to the stage in protest in a raw meat bikini. About it informs Indy100.

The results of the competition, which selects the owners of the most beautiful buttocks, were summed up on August 18 in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. The victory was won by 24-year-old model Lari Kompany, the second and third places were taken by Sabrina Rabanne and Rafaela Diaz.

At the awards ceremony, Kompany appeared in a bikini, to which thin pieces of raw meat were sewn to form a kind of skirt. According to her, in this way she wanted to draw attention to the objectification of women.

They see in me only a piece of meat, and I, contrary to the opinion of many, also have an inner content. Lari Company

Before the competition, Kompany became famous for stories about her unusual diet, which allegedly helped her lose seven kilograms. This, in her opinion, was achieved through daily three-hour sex.

The Miss Boom Boom contest was founded by entrepreneur Kakau Oliver in 2011. The competition was held in Brazil, and 27 girls participated in the final – one from each state of the country. Under the terms of the competition, they are prohibited from using the services of plastic surgeons to change the size or appearance of the buttocks.

In 2018, Miss Boom Boom contestants were photographed with x-rays of their buttocks to prove they weren’t implanted. The photo session of the contestants is designed to draw attention to the problem of mortality after plastic surgery to increase the buttocks.