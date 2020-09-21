A resident of London, who considers herself to be the owner of the largest breasts in the UK, complained about the problems she faces in everyday life. This is reported by the Daily Mirror.

Since 2014, 25-year-old Leia Parker has undergone five breast augmentation surgeries that cost her £ 10,000 (980,000 rubles). She paid for two herself, the third was made with the money of an acquaintance, the rest were paid by her former lover. Now the girl has to wear 32NN bras.

Parker works as a model and earns between two and ten thousand pounds sterling a month. The huge bust proved to be a valuable help in the work, but it also has its drawbacks. “For example, I often go to the gym, but I can’t run because my back and shoulders hurt with such a chest,” says the British woman. – I can’t drive a car either, it hurts to reach with my hands to the steering wheel because of my chest. I even sleep with a special pillow for pregnant women – otherwise it is impossible to get comfortable. “

After the end of her modeling career, Parker plans to reduce her breasts. “I’ll have children someday and I don’t want to draw negative attention on the playground,” she explained. “I’m not sure yet what I’ll do next, but I’m saving as much money as possible for the future.”

Earlier it was reported about the owner of a huge breast from the South African city of Midrand. A woman suffering from too large a bust underwent surgery to reduce it and became happier.