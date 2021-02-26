Bernardo Fernandez, owner of Ader Park whose input is partially blocked by Camioneros militants claiming a union membership of a Mercado Libre distributor, he was “disappointed” by the court ruling that rejected the eviction and asked the judge “to review the case because the resolution is wrong.”

For a week the park, located in Villa Adelina, has been blocked and the 28 companies that work there cannot operate.

On the other hand, the owner of the park gave a strong testimony this Thursday on the Todo Noticias channel when he said that his 29-year-old daughter, who lives in New Zealand, called him to ask him to go live there.

“My daughter went to New Zealand a year and a half ago and I still couldn’t see her again. We talk every day and yesterday she called me crying and said ‘Dad, come here, stop all that’“said the businessman with tears in his eyes.

“But we have roots here, my parents and my grandparents, we come from a lot of sacrifice and work,” he reproached.

For Fernández, Judge Eduardo Rossignoli’s ruling is “another great disappointment of Argentine justice”. “Today we feel a relief because they opened the doors for companies to go back to work, but some did not come because they thought the conflict was continuing, because the employees are very afraid,” he said.

In turn, he explained that the Camioneros militants “blocked the dock that we have for six days so that trucks and vehicles enter the park without disturbing the avenue.”

And although he tried to dialogue with the Protestants, it was to no avail. “I spoke with the delegates countless times, and they told us ‘Until you remove the Chazki company from the property, we will continue here’“, he recounted.

In addition, he said that he called the police, they took infantry to the place, “but until they have the authorization of the judge of the uprising, they cannot evict“.

“The problem is that 350 people who work in the companies in the park cannot work from Friday and people do not want to come to work while they are piled high with batucadas, popular pots, roasts, “he complained.

And he described the feelings he had the day he made the complaint to Justice: “I felt very lonely, on one of the saddest days of my life. This cannot happen in Argentina, in a country that has terrible potential and we cannot work. “

“We launched this park in the middle of a pandemic, with SMEs that reinvented themselves in the pandemic and are essential,” he added.

Finally, he requested that Judge Rossignoli “Review the cause because the resolution is wrong”. “The judge did not analyze and did not see. I would love for him to come and see the situation in the place,” he said.

In this regard, the prosecutor Alejandro Musso appealed the judge’s ruling, considering that the militants “are illegitimately occupying the property” within the property, “impeding entry to it.”