The decision of a hotel in San Martino di Castrozza, in Trentino, to accommodate a disabled boy and his family in a separate room from the one where the other guests ate their meals had caused a stir. “To date, the Colbricon Hotel says it is extremely sorry for what happened, but is keen to point out that nothing was done in bad faith or with discriminatory intent”, declared the owner of the hotel Isabella Doff in a note.

The controversy exploded on Wednesday 8 March when the mother of Tommaso Pimpinelli, a 24-year-old disabled Roman with Norrie syndrome, denounced the request made to her and her husband to move to a private room during breakfast so as not to disturb the other guests . The couple thus decided to leave the hotel early in the morning, then receiving an apology email. The case also reached Palazzo Chigi: the minister for disability, Alessandra Locatelli, defined the issue as “unacceptable and to be changed”.

Once things calmed down, the owner of the structure clarified: “Since the Colbricon hotel has the priority of guaranteeing the well-being of all its guests, as a structure that has been operating in the hotel sector for over 40 years, some customers have turned to to the managers to ask for more quiet, due to the shouting in the dining room. For this reason, the owner proposed that Cecilia and Remo move to an intimate, cozy room, in which a glass mosaic stands out as a decorative element. Not, as has been written, a tinted window or a room in which to isolate Thomas; on the contrary, a place where Tommaso was guaranteed the utmost discretion and the possibility of expressing himself freely”.

The hotel apologizes again “for the misunderstood gesture”. “It was not our intention to offend anyone’s sensitivity – concludes Doff – which is why I immediately tried to open a dialogue with the people involved, for now without results”.