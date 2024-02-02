Interviewed by Who has seen it, the owner of the farmhouse tells what happened in the days following the disappearance of Andreea Rabciuc

During the last episode of the television program Who has seenbroadcast on Rai 3Federica Sciarelli returned to the story of Andreea Rabciuc. Still no confirmation from the DNA test, but it is now certain that the remains found in the old farmhouse are those of the 26-year-old who disappeared about two years ago.

There are still many dark points that surround the mystery of Andreea Rabciuc and one of these is that of an inspection carried out in the dilapidated building a few days after the girl's disappearance. The owner had reported a broken window and the police had gone to the scene for an inspection. It was just the man, at the microphones of Who has seento confirm it.

I entered the farmhouse on Friday, the day before Andreea's disappearance, I had come to do some work on a plant, but I didn't notice anything strange. The window that I remember was intact.

The following Monday, Moreno was notified by his brother. Someone had broken a window in the family farmhouse. So, the man decided to ask the officers who were searching the area in search of the missing young woman, to check the property.

They were in there for less than 10 minutes. They told me there was nothing strange. Then I fixed that window.

Has Andreea Rabciuc always been in the farmhouse?

With his story, the man confirmed that the agents and the Civil Protection who checked the farmhouse at the time, they didn't see any bodies. The autopsy revealed that the 26-year-old may have died from hanging. How is it possible? Was Andreea Rabciuc's body always found in the farmhouse or was it brought there at a later time? Only further investigations will find an answer to these mysterious questions. For now, the only suspect is Simone Gresti, then engaged to the girl.

The witnesses said that after an evening spent in a caravan, not far from the farmhouse where the human remains were found, the two began to argue. Andreea was walked away alone and since then no one has heard from him again.