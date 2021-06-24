The shocking news came on Wednesday, when John McAfee, the revolutionary technology developer who changed computer software forever, had committed suicide.

The lawyer for the technology developer John McAfee said that his client, an American citizen, committed suicide in a prison in Barcelona, ​​​​Wednesday, after the Spanish Supreme Court issued a decision to extradite him to the United States to stand trial on charges of tax evasion.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villapa, said the antivirus software pioneer hanged himself in frustration after 9 months in prison.

Last month, McAfee, 75, said during a hearing that by the time he reached that age, he would spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the United States.

“I hope the Spanish Supreme Court will see the extent of this injustice,” he said. “The United States wants to make me an example to others.”

McAfee fled the US authorities for years, some of which he spent on a huge yacht. He was charged in Tennessee with tax evasion and cryptocurrency fraud in New York.

A Spanish police source said at the time that McAfee had been detained on October 3 at Barcelona airport, as he was about to board a plane to Istanbul with a British passport.

McAfee worked for NASA, Xerox and Lockheed Martin, before launching the world’s first commercial anti-virus program in 1987.

He sold his software company to Intel in 2011 and is no longer involved in the business. The program still bears his name and has 500 million users around the world.

It is noteworthy that sources indicated that his wealth at the time of his death amounted to only 4 million dollars, after it was more than 100 million dollars 15 years ago.