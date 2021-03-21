The inspection and testing of the 1,800 calves carried by the ship ‘Elbeik’, rejected in Turkey three months ago, continued yesterday. Technicians from the General Directorate of Animal Health, dependent on the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, got back on the boat docked in Escombreras to continue the cargo control work. Meanwhile, work began to assemble the device in case the cattle have to be lowered for their hypothetical slaughter, if so determined by the veterinary reports.

Ministry workers, with the help of the Port of Cartagena, began to place containers parallel to the wall of the southwest dike to put the cattle. It is the same maneuver that they carried out when they decided to sacrifice the 880 calves of the ‘Karim Allah’, another boat that docked three weeks ago in the port of Escombreras, after more than two months of crossing the Mediterranean without being able to leave its load in any country.

The owners of the steers explained yesterday to THE TRUTH, through a representative, that they are waiting to verify that the animals are healthy and that they do not have the blue tongue disease to return to Libya. There, they assured, they have the commitment of a client that he will buy them and the permission of the authorities to let them enter the country.

The possibility that the cattle were affected by the virus was denied by the producers’ association (Asoprovac).

Protest in the Port



On the other hand, a dozen members of the Animal Equality Foundation protested in the Port of Cartagena and demanded that the Government of Spain ban the export of live animals to countries outside the European Union. “Turkey informed Spain days after the animals left the Port of Tarragona that they would be rejected. Spain did not do anything or inform the European Commission “, they denounce from this group.