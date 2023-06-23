Genoa – There is not only the Genoese by adoption Paolo Bancaro to bring the world of the American NBA and Genoa closer these days. A few hours after winning the first NBA championship in history (beating the Miami Heat 94-89), the owner of the Denver Nuggets toasted to Genoa aboard what is considered to be one of America’s most luxurious private yachts, the superyacht Eagle. She is Ann Walton Kroenke72, billionaire as heiress to business empire Walmart, and precisely in the hours immediately after the triumph he was in Genoa on his ship. Who knows, maybe he will have toasted seeing the Lanterna and for this reason he will remember Genoa for a long time.

The first triumph of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA championship

The presence of his maxi yacht Aquila did not go unnoticed. blue hull, 85 meters longis one of the most expensive yachts in the world and is as famous as its owner, whose personal wealth – according to Forbes – is estimated at $9.1 billion. There are few doubts about why it was in the port of Genoa: the Genoese docks are now of reference in the Mediterranean for all maxi yachts at sea. Here they find adequate spaces, but also the necessary services. It is no coincidence that for months there has been a constant coming and going of the most prestigious boats on the planet.



The imposing double staircase to access the first deck of the yacht

Unfortunately it was only a technical stop of a few hours. Already yesterday Aquila reached the gulf of Saint Tropez where his guests are continuing their holidays. Rumors have spread that with the American billionaire, owner of the Denver basketball team with her husband but also of the ice hockey team of the Colorado Avalanche, there were other well-known faces of American industry. The particular that in the last several hours private jets have landed on the runway ofGenoa airport led to suspicions that the maxi yacht stop may have been a Rendez Vous just to load them on board and continue the holidays by sea. At the moment there are no official confirmations, but who knows, maybe the usual social networks will reveal some faces and some excellent names in the next few hours.



Ann Walton in the front row during an NBA game

The award-winning yacht Aquila (ex Cakewalk) technically offers flexible accommodations for up to 20 guests in 8 staterooms that can be considered nearly private apartments. Built in 2010, it is equipped with spa, lift, beach club and gym and to sail she has a crew of 28.