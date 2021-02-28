Preparations to disembark and slaughter the 880 steers transported by the ship ‘Karim Allah’, docked in the Escombreras dock, began yesterday with the installation of a kind of corral made up of containers at the foot of the dock. Those responsible for the Ministry of Agriculture, with the help of the Port of Cartagena, placed the ‘teus’ in parallel to the wall of the southwest dike to put the cattle there and, in addition, form a barrier against cameras and telephoto lenses. Media from several European countries follow up on this case.

As LA TRUTH advanced, the company that owns the animals and the owner of the Lebanese merchant, Talia Shipping Line, have known since Friday night the resolution by which the Ministry of Agriculture requests the isolation and sacrifice of the animals, according to current regulations. However, they assure that they have not officially received that document and without a court order they are reluctant to kill them. They insist that the cattle are free of diseases that make them useless, they want to know the result of the analyzes carried out and they wait for the authorities to move their file. The Ministry already warned yesterday that it will act in a subsidiary way if the property does not do so. Plan the slaughter for Tuesday.

Export prohibited



As reported by the Ministry yesterday, the veterinary inspection carried out on board on Thursday and Friday found that the state of the calves, after two months of navigation since they left Cartagena for Turkey, prevents a new trip for export outside the European Union . The Ministry recalled that the Animal Health Law, protected by community regulations, prohibits the importation of live animals from unauthorized third countries. Both Turkey, the initial destination of the cargo, and Libya, where it later landed, are outside the list of authorized countries.

The Ministry acknowledged that when the ‘Karim Allah’ set sail from Cartagena on December 18, he did so protected by the certification of the Spanish veterinary authorities that guarantees the good sanitary state of the animals and respect for the welfare conditions of transport, with in accordance with community regulations.

However, the Turkish authorities rejected the export certificate issued by the Spanish authorities and prevented the landing of the calves. They did not consider sufficient guarantees that the animals came from areas free of diseases such as bluetongue. Subsequently, the person in charge of transport tried to sell the animals in Libya, where the unloading was also rejected. After sailing through the Mediterranean, last weekend he set sail for the port of origin.

The lawyer for the ship’s assembly company, Miquel Masramón, yesterday regretted the lack of official information and that the slaughter resolution was issued without waiting for the results of the analyzes carried out on the animals. He said he was confident that these will show that the cattle are healthy.