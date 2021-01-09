The owner of an illegal nursing home in the Tyumen region, where seven people died as a result of a fire, was detained. Reported by Telegram-channel Life Shot.

The owner of the house, Olga V., was inside the building at the time of the fire. She and two other retirees survived. According to Life Shot, none of the neighbors knew about the work of the boarding house.

At the moment, investigators are working on the spot. A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”).

The death of seven people as a result of a fire in a private house in the village of Borovsky in the Tyumen region was reported earlier on January 9. An illegal nursing home worked in the building where the fire broke out; the owners worked without proper documents.