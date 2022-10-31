Prigozhin asked the Prosecutor General’s Office to check on Governor Beglov

Entrepreneur, owner of the Concord company and founder of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, sent a statement about the crime to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to conduct an inspection against the Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov. On Monday, October 31, it was reported in Telegram– the channel of the press service of Concorde.

In particular, Prigozhin asked to check the possible fact of the creation of an organized criminal community by Beglov in the territory of the Northern capital “in order to plunder the state budget and enrich the corrupt officials who are part of his entourage.”

It is noted that the text of the document will not be published until the end of the verification, and a copy of it will be sent to the governor of St. Petersburg.

On June 7, the Agency for Political and Economic Communications suggested that a new rotation in the gubernatorial corps could take place in Russia in the fall, the heads of five regions could resign. So, it was about the leaders of Khakassia, Komi, Oryol and Orenburg regions, as well as the Krasnoyarsk Territory.