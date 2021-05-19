Thousands of miles away, the banker and owner of the NBA franchise, Phoenix Suns, and at the same time the owner of Real Mallorca, Robert Sarver, celebrated the return of the vermilion team to the First Division. The American, a resident of Arizona, had no problem dressing for the occasion in a peculiar way: shirtless, in shorts, with the team scarf on his back and a medallion with the Mallorca crest hanging from the neck, an image of the most informal for your particular celebration.

This time Sarver did not travel to be with the team in Tenerife although the president of the entity, Andy Kohlberg, did, who enjoyed the party at the concentration hotel with the players and the coaching staff. Robert Sarver took over the majority shareholding of the Balearic club on January 4, 2016 and five years later it has reduced the debt considerably by investing in the entity fifty million euros that have stabilized the club’s accounts.

In sports, to date, Sarver has lived through everything, almost in equal parts: a descent to Second B, two consecutive promotions to First, another descent to Second and this last promotion back to the highest category. But what is still peculiar is his way of celebrating triumphs.