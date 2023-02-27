The Amrest group, owner of La Tagliatella, has announced on Monday that it will sell its KFC store business in Russia to Smart Service, a company controlled by two of the franchisees of the fast food chain in the country. The restaurant multinational had already reached an agreement for the sale of the rest of its Russian business in December, but it has terminated that contract, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The company intends to enter at least 100 million for the operation.

Amrest – which has the franchise rights for several countries of Burger King, Starbucks, KFC and Pizza Hut – closed 2022 with sales of 2,422 million, 26% more than the previous year. Its year has been marked by the gradual exit from the Russian market, in which it paralyzed investments at the start of the war in Ukraine: in the first quarter, it suffered a negative impact of 53 million, and ended up losing 33 million.

The restaurant company —with Mexican capital— has its origins in Poland and in a young North American entrepreneur, Henry J. McGovern, who saw an opportunity to do business in Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall. With more than 250 stores operating before the war, Russia was the fourth market in the chain, behind only Poland, France and Spain. Before the summer he gave up his master franchise agreement with Pizza Hut, transferring 49 stores to a third-party operator. He only has the KFC left that he will now sell for 100 million.

Although the chain had already signed in December with another company the sale of its business in Russia, Yum! Brands, the US multinational that owns the brand, has exercised its preemptive right — which allowed it to acquire the business for itself or designate a buyer — and has named Smart Service as the acquirer. This company had already signed the acquisition of Yum!Brands’ KFC business in Russia in October last year.

The operation will have, according to the information provided by the group to the CNMV, the same conditions as those provided for in December. The company expects to receive at least 100 million euros, which will vary depending on the exchange rate. However, the execution of the sale is subject to the approval of the Russian competition authorities.

