The owner of La Bruixa d’Or, Xavier Gabriel, in a file image. Herminia Sirvent

One of the most famous lotteries in Spain and founder of the Bruixa d’Or de Sort (Lleida) administration, Xavier Gabriel, has passed away this Saturday at the age of 66. Gabriel had been fighting for years to overcome a serious illness. He dies after making his business known throughout the planet and having modernized the sale of the National Lottery after being the pioneer in the sale of tickets online.

Sort has 2,254 inhabitants and is the second least populated region capital (El Pallars Sobirà) in Catalonia. Despite this, Gabriel placed on the map the municipality that -he never tired of repeating it- can be translated into Spanish as “Luck”. The lottery opened the administration in 1986 and his sense of smell and business instinct made it, in just a few years, the one with the highest turnover in Spain and, therefore, the one that distributes the most prizes.

EL PAÍS interviewed the lottery on the eve of the 2021 Christmas draw. Then, Gabriel revealed that when he became the owner of the Bruixa d’Or he already had the formula for success in mind: “He was very clear that if he sold between 15% and 19% of the numbers, because it is impossible to sell all the series of all the numbers, would get some prize”. The statistics worked and in 1994 the first prize in the Children’s raffle came with 8,036. “I said that Sort means luck in Spanish and people from all over the world began to come to buy tenths”, he was proud. Since then, each year he has sold more and more tenths and, of course, the more sales, the more chances he will play. “My duty as a lottery is to maintain the illusion by counteracting the crises, the covid and the hardships”, he continued with his instinctive marketing.

Gabriel was a pioneer in the sale of lottery over the Internet and was proud of having been the economic engine for Pallars Sobirà thanks to tourism that went to the region to buy tickets. “Here we had six bars and now there are 22. I look for success in my work and if I get others to benefit, much better”, he assured. Thanks to the Bruixa d’Or Gabriel built a business emporium with adventure sports companies, audiovisual production companies, real estate and restaurant businesses. He carried out sports sponsorships and presided over a foundation aimed at minors with unusual diseases or Down syndrome. He also had eccentricities like trying to be the first space tourist in Spain.

In October 2017, Gabriel published a tweet in which the Bruixa d’Or claimed to “love Catalonia and feel Spanish”. For this reason, and after the illegal independence referendum, the Bruixa d’Or moved its headquarters to Navarra and the fiscal office to Madrid.

This Saturday the most famous lottery in Spain and the promoter of the modernization of the game has passed away. Last year, he published the book The creator of La Bruixa d’Or, where he explained his experiences as an entrepreneur. According to the company’s accounts, in that same year, the net profit of that point of administration was close to 247,000 euros, 137% more than the previous year.

