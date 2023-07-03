In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Jorge Mas confirmed that he had sought for years to bring Messi to Inter Miami, which was the biggest bomb in the Major League Soccer transfer market.

The Argentine star will start playing for the American club, starting at the end of this July, after he completed his contract with French Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s salary and the “benefits” of the new contract

Mas, who is one of the club’s owners along with his brother and former English soccer star David Beckham, explained how the transfer happened and the value of Messi’s income, saying:

Messi’s annual income ranges between 50 and 60 million dollars.

When Messi retires, he will have a stake in the club.

“I imagine Messi’s post-football life is very similar to that of David Beckham or (basketball star) Michael Jordan.”

Years of painstaking pursuit of “The Flea”

Mas revealed that he dreamed years ago of Messi joining the team, revealing the details of the exhausting journey by saying:

“The idea of ​​putting Messi in the Inter Miami jersey came a long time ago.”

“In 2019, we started thinking about how we could bring him in.”

“Messi can turn the NFL into one of the biggest leagues in the world.”

“I think he (Messi) comes with a desire to make his mark, and he will be able to do that outside of football.”

“I spent 3 years trying to sign him, a year and a half very intensively.”

“We spoke in Barcelona, ​​Miami, Rosario and Doha. I spent the entire World Cup in Qatar watching Argentina.”

“The Apple contract was very important to closing the deal.”

It is noteworthy that one of the main reasons that prompted Messi to choose the American club was the intervention of Apple, which last year signed a $ 2.5 billion broadcast deal with the American League, and Adidas, one of the league’s largest sponsors, according to the International Herald.

And Inter Miami tempted Messi, with an offer that includes a share of the annual revenues for Argentine subscribers to watch American League matches on the “Apple TV” platform.

More reinforcements to support “The Flea”

Maas stressed that it was “necessary” for the club’s management to “surround Messi with players of his level,” adding:

“We’ve been talking to (Catalan midfielder) Sergio Busquets for about a year now.”

“There will be two or three more contracts.”

Talks with Jordi Alba.

As for Luis Suarez and Angel Di Maria, Mas was less confident about joining the team, after reports linking them to the American club.